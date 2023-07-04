Kazakhstan launches charter flights to Bahrain

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. Kazakhstan has launched tourist charter flights to Bahrain, Trend reports.

"As part of the work to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international flights, tourist charter flights between Kazakhstan and Bahrain on the Almaty-Manama route have been launched since June 28," the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee said.

According to the committee, the flights are operated once a week (on Wednesdays) by SCAT [Special Cargo Air Transport] airline on Boeing-737 type aircraft.

SCAT Airlines is a Kazakh airline with its head office on the property of Shymkent International Airport. It operates services to all of the major cities of Kazakhstan and to neighboring countries. Its main base is Shymkent Airport, with focus cities at Aktau International Airport, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, and Almaty International Airport.