Kazakhstan to launch new metallurgical complex in Zhetysu region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 13. A new metallurgical complex will be launched soon in the Sarkan district (Zhetysu region) in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Sarkan district administration has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the given enterprise.

The paper covers several important topics, including hiring locals for jobs in the new complex, registering industrial facilities on the district's property, and more.

The Lepsin rural district administration reports that Aksenger LTD is building a metallurgical facility for extracting and processing gold-bearing ore close to the Sholkyzyl railroad station.

The amount of investments attracted is approximately three billion tenge ($7.02 million).

The facility's initial production capacity will be 180,000 tons of ore annually. Around 200 workers will be employed in the completion of this massive project.

At the moment, 80 specialists are working on the projects at the sites.

The Sarkan district is home to 21 industrial businesses, and during the first seven months of the current year, industrial production totaled 6.3 billion tenge ($15.05 million).

The industrial production in the Zhetysu region as a whole increased by 10.3% in the first half of the year, totaling 152.4 billion tenge ($356.59 million).