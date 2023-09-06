Air Astana to launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore and New York

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. Kazakhstan's airline Air Astana will launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore and New York, Trend reports.

This was stated during the meeting of President of Air Astana Peter Foster with the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev.

Thus, flights to Tokyo and Singapore are planned to be launched in 2024, and to New York - in 2025.

In addition, Peter Foster said that in 8 months of this year, Air Astana purchased 3 new aircraft: 2 Airbus A321CEO with a capacity of 180 seats and an Airbus A320NEO with a capacity of 188 seats.

According to him, the arrival of 5 more Airbus A320s is expected before the end of the year, which will increase the regularity of flights and the availability of air transport.

He also presented to the head of the Ministry of Transport a report on the company’s preparation for IPO.

In turn, Marat Karabayev gave instructions to continue work to ensure a high level of flight safety, reduce the cost of air tickets and create favorable conditions for the development of the transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh airline Air Astana from January through June 2023 received a net profit of 10.5 billion tenge (about $22.7 million).

The airline’s profit for the same period in 2022 amounted to 4.95 billion tenge (about $10.67). Thus, the company's net profit in the reporting period increased by 2.1 times.