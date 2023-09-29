Kazakhstan unfolds volume of planned oil shipment to Baku port by 2023-end (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. KazTransOil JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for transit purposes, and for export) plans to send 1.4 million tons of oil to the Baku International Sea Trade Port, a source at KazTransOil told Trend.

"By the end of this year, KazTransOil JSC plans to ship 1.4 million tons of oil from the port of Aktau towards the port of Baku," the source said.

Kazakhstan's KazTransOil increased the volume of Kazakh oil exports to the port of Baku by 12 times from January through August of 2023. Thus, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export from January through August of this year amounted to 2.164 million tons, which is 759,000 tons, or 54 percent more compared to the same period last year. Oil exported from the port of Aktau was produced from the Tengiz field (520,000 tons), from the Dunga field (252,000 tons), from the fields of the Buzachi Peninsula (1.385 million tons), and from the Kashagan field (7,000 tons).

The increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the volume of raw materials shipped towards the port of Baku, from 69,000 tons to 838,000 tons, which is 12 times more than in the same period in 2022.

Speaking about capacity expansion, the source noted that today KazTransOil JSC does not implement projects to expand the capacity of the pipeline system.

According to him, the joint-stock company will also increase the total volume of transported oil this year.

"In 2023, KazTransOil JSC plans to ship oil with a total volume of 41.6 million tons," he added.

The source also said that there are no plans for the volume of oil transportation in 2024 yet.

In 2022, the volume of oil transportation separately through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 40.656 million tons of oil, which is 568,000 tons less than in 2021.

Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023.

"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The initial agreement between the parties provided for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.