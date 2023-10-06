Kazakhstan's Air Astana carries out first flight to Saudi Arabia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Kazakhstan's airline Air Astana has operated its first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) today, Trend reports.

As the airline said, this month, flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November on Wednesdays and Saturdays. From the beginning of December, a third frequency on Mondays will be added to the schedule.

The airline operates comfortable Airbus A321LR aircraft with a two-class layout and a capacity of 166 seats. The flight duration to Jeddah is 6 hours and 50 minutes, and back – 5 hours and 45 minutes.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia for 2022 amounted to $16.5 million, which is 90.5 percent higher than the previous year ($8.6 million).

The volume of exports from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia at the end of last year decreased by 14.2 percent and amounted to $4.7 million.

Imports to Kazakhstan from Saudi Arabia in 2022 increased 3.7 times and reached $11.8 million.