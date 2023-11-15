Kazakhstan's National Bank presents new series of national currency banknotes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The National Bank of Kazakhstan presented a new series of banknotes of the national currency at the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan, Kazakh National Bank's press service said, Trend reports.

"It is based on the elements of the "Saka style" and reflects the country's heritage - from the unique culture of nomads to modern Kazakhstan. The new banknote series will enter circulation as it is produced," the bank said.

As noted in the National Bank, the first banknote of the updated design in denomination of 5,000 tenge ($10) will be available by the end of this year.

In accordance with international practice, the design of banknotes is updated in stages in order to introduce improved degrees of protection and prevention of counterfeiting. Popularization of cultural values and history of Kazakhstan is also an important element.

