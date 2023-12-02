Building NPP in Kazakhstan to set example for Central Asia - Chinese think tank (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Kazakhstan's construction of a nuclear power station will serve as a model for Central Asian countries looking to enhance their usage of nuclear energy, Ding Jianwei, Senior Fellow of the Chinese Taihe Institute, told Trend.

"Kazakhstan is an important source of natural uranium for the world and has become a barometer of international energy security. International energy security is directly affected by stable uranium production," he stated.

Citing him, Kazakhstan, one of the world's top uranium producers, will maintain stable output and develop the uranium sector.

"In terms of annual output, the country ranks first in the world. The country's proven uranium reserves are estimated to be 1.69 million tons, accounting for 20 percent of the world's total proven uranium reserves. The majority of Kazakhstan's uranium is exported to China, France, India, Russia, the United States, Canada, and other countries," he stated.

Kazakhstan, he noted, intends to expand the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation.

"The uranium industry is a pioneer in this field. In this regard, Kazakhstan is considering building a nuclear power station, which is considered a method to totally solve the problem of electricity shortages. First and foremost, there will be a vote on the construction of a nuclear power plant. However, the country has already begun to actively seek partners for the development of a nuclear power facility," he remarked.

Kazakhstan, he claims, has a daily electricity deficit of 500 megawatts; thus, the government expects to grow its energy supply and solve the problem of the electricity deficit by constructing safe, dependable, and environmentally friendly nuclear power plants.

"The building of a nuclear power plant was unavoidable." Kazakh officials, in particular, have regularly announced the start of nuclear power since last year. As you are aware, a nuclear power station in Kazakhstan must have two nuclear reactors, each with a capacity of 1,400 megawatts. According to preliminary estimates, the two reactors will cost between $10 and $12 billion. At the same time, the country is working on a plan to extend the service life of nuclear power reactors from 60 to 100 years," he stated.

He claims that international nuclear power plant construction technology is now more mature, safe, and ecologically benign.

"Specifically, methods for reducing nuclear radiation and processing nuclear waste are more advanced, safer, and environmentally friendly." I believe that the completion of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will not only dramatically enhance the country's energy supply situation, but will also help the creation of a unified energy system in Central Asia. This would also serve as an example for other Central Asian countries interested in increasing their usage of nuclear energy, he added.