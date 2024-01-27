Middle Corridor transportation plan 2024 sees greenlight

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 27. Türkiye's Ankara hosted meetings of the Working Group and the General Meeting of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," Trend reports.

Plans and tariffs for 2024 were adopted during the meetings, and future initiatives to strengthen activity and expand routes were considered.

Thus, more than 2.7 million tons of goods were transported along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) in 2023, representing an 86 percent increase over 2022.

The projected total for 2024 is approximately 4 million tons.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that links Asia and Europe, traveling through various nations along the way. It is an alternative to the conventional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.