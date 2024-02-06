Heads of several ministries of Kazakhstan reappointed

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 6 February 2024 17:28 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, Minister of Justice, and Minister of Agriculture have retained their posts in the new government, Trend reports, referring to Acorda, the official website of the Kazakh president.

According to the information, the relevant decrees were signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Bagdat Mussin was reappointed as Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, Azamat Eskaraev as Minister of Justice, and Aidarbek Saparov as Minister of Agriculture.

On Monday, Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan. Today, February 6, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister.

