Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Qatar on February 13-14, Trend reports.

During the scheduled visit, discussions will be held with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Tokayev's secretariat reported.

President Tokayev will also participate in the Kazakh-Qatari investment roundtable and hold several meetings with business heads.

