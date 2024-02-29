Kazakhstan switches to single time zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Kazakhstan has officially switched to a single time zone from 00:00 on March 1, 2024 (February 29, 23:00 GMT + 4 for Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

Now the entire territory of Kazakhstan is under the application of the 5th time zone (GMT+5). Previously, two time zones, GMT+5 and GMT +6, were in use in the country. The majority of the country's territory (except for the western regions) was in the GMT +6 zone.

With this measure, on the night from February 29 to March 1, in all regions except Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions, the time is set back by one hour (previously, the sixth time zone applied to them).

Previously, Kazakh experts noted that the sixth time zone did not correspond to natural solar time and had a negative impact on citizens' health.

Additionally, establishing a unified time is expected to improve the coordination of transportation and other communications and have a positive impact on business.