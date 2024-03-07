Kazakh FM invites Emirati counterpart to take part in Astana International Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu has invited Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to take part in the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 13-14, 2024, Trend reports.

The corresponding invitation was conveyed to the UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov during the meeting.

Emirati minister thanked for the invitation and noted the particular importance of this event in discussing current issues and developing new innovative solutions and proposals.

In addition to this, during the meeting the parties exchanged up-to-date information on projects implemented in trade, economic and investment areas.

Al Sayegh noted that the intensive implementation of economic projects will make an undoubted contribution to the further development of interaction between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to continue joint work to further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UAE amounted to $328.9 million in 2023. At the same time, in the structure of trade turnover, exports to the UAE for the above period amounted to $210.2 million. In addition, imports from the UAE from January through December 2023 amounted to $118.6 million.