Kazakhstan implemented large-scale political reforms - State Advisor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. Numerous pivotal political reforms, significant in both their substance and scope, have been implemented in Kazakhstan, State Advisor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin said at a briefing for foreign media in Astana, Trend reports.

“Over the past five years, a series of political reforms have been systematically and gradually implemented, resulting in the establishment of a new political system and the revitalization of relations among various political institutions.

Between 2019 and 2022, Kazakhstan witnessed the implementation of four packages of political reforms, each initiated by the country's president. These reforms, while diverse in nature, were interconnected and aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the entire political system, fostering transparency, and reshaping the relationship between society and the state,”he said.

Karin noted that during this period, a total of 20 laws were enacted as part of the political reform packages.

“Key reforms included the abolition of the death penalty and the introduction of a new law governing the conduct of rallies. Amendments to the law on political parties were also introduced, including quotas on party lists to promote gender and youth representation, fostering the development of new societal norms.

In 2022, a significant constitutional reform was initiated, culminating in the country's first-ever referendum to amend the Constitution. The majority of citizens supported the proposed changes, leading to significant revisions, including the transition to a presidential system where the president serves a single 7-year term without the possibility of reelection. Additionally, the amended Constitution prohibits the president from holding membership in any political party. To demonstrate his commitment to these reforms, President Tokayev resigned from the then-ruling Amanat party one month before the referendum,” he concluded.