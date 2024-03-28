Middle Corridor effectively secures supply chains between Asia, Europe - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) effectively secures supply chains between Asia and Europe, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a speech at the plenary session of the Boao Forum for Asia, held annually in the Chinese province of Hainan, Trend reports.

"It is critical that we accelerate our efforts to develop both existing and new transportation networks. They include the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, often known as the Middle Corridor, which efficiently secures supply networks between Asia and Europe. Last year, the volume of cargo traffic along this route quadrupled to 3 million tons," he stressed.

As Tokayev noted, in the coming years, Kazakhstan expects this figure to reach 10 million tons.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.