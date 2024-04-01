Austrian businesses can key in backing Kazakh green energy - economic chamber (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Austrian companies can play a key role in supporting the Kazakh energy sector towards a greener future, a source at Advantage Austria, the trade promotion organization of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, told Trend.

"Austria has a strong green energy sector with outstanding firms that possess a plethora of expertise and cutting-edge technologies. Deepening partnership in this sector will help Kazakhstan achieve its 2060 energy transition goals. Austrian enterprises with a solid basis in renewable energy solutions, including hydroelectric power, wind energy, and solar power, might play a vital role in aiding the Kazakh energy sector towards a greener future," the source said.

Concerning Austrian companies' participation in traditional energy projects, the source stated that there is only one globally engaged energy company in Austria - OMV - and that Advantage Austria has no knowledge regarding its involvement in Kazakhstan projects.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's renewable energy installations generated 6.675 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2023. This volume accounts for 5.92 percent of total electrical energy production in 2023.

The country currently has 147 renewable energy facilities (over 100 kW) with an installed capacity of 2,903.54 MW: 59 wind power plants with a capacity of 1,409.55 MW; 46 solar power plant facilities with a capacity of 1,222.61 MW; 39 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 269.605 MW; and three biogas power plant facilities with a capacity of 1.77 MW.



Furthermore, by the end of 2023, 16 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 495.57 MW had been operational: 12 wind farms with a total capacity of 437.1 MW in the Akmola and Zhetysu regions, 2 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 3.7 MW in the Almaty and Turkestan regions, and two solar power plants with a capacity of 54.77 MW in the Turkestan region.

By 2027, it is planned to commission 25 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 599.85 MW.