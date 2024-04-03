Kazakh and Russian special services maintain constant co-op - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. The special services of Kazakhstan and Russia maintain ongoing communication for cooperation in the anti-terrorism field, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this at the meeting of secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana, Trend reports.

"The recent dire events in the Moscow region, which resulted in the deaths of many innocent people, highlight the terrorists' continued use of the most violent and despicable forms of violence. Kazakhstan immediately condemned the terrorist incident and declared support for Russia. Both countries' special services are in constant contact regarding counter-terrorism cooperation.



The international community, including the nations represented here today, firmly condemns the terrorist act in Moscow. The UN Security Council has underlined the necessity of international cooperation in combating terrorism, as well as holding all culpable parties accountable. It's vital to draw suitable conclusions and execute necessary actions to protect our citizens' safety and effectively counter the terrorist threat," Tokayev emphasized.

The president stated that there were 183 regional and local conflicts worldwide last year, marking an increase of nearly 30 percent.

"This marks the highest figure in the past three decades. Experts suggest that a global cycle of conflicts and violent actions is unfolding, leading to an escalation in the threat of international terrorism," he added.

