Kazakhstan Railways to install modular buildings at remote stations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, a national company) plans to install 180 modular buildings for the recreation of railway workers performing work at remote stations and sidings, Trend reports.

According to the KTZ, currently, work is underway to lay the foundation of modular buildings.

The foundation has already been prepared for the installation of 20 modular buildings at Sarykum, Krushdalasy, Sholdala, Kurkureusu, Akpan, Kurgasyn, Kyzylsay, Darbaza, Jylga stations, sidings numbers 16, 15, 18, 19, 236, 142, etc.

As KTZ noted, modular buildings provide comfortable living conditions in production for railway, communications, and power supply workers. All necessary utilities are connected to the buildings.

Fully equipped, turnkey modular buildings are assembled in the workshops of a local manufacturer.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 132 modular buildings were purchased for the recreation of railway workers performing work in remote areas.