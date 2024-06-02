Kazakhstan notes expansion in remittances abroad through int'l systems

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 2. About 65.8 billion tenge (about $147.6 million) was sent abroad from Kazakhstan through international money transfer systems in April 2024, which is 11.1 percent more than in March (59.3 billion tenge or $$133 million), Trend reports.

The data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that, compared to March 2024 (192,400 transactions), the number of translations increased by 6.6 percent and amounted to 205,200 transactions.

In April, the largest number of transfers abroad were made through Zolotaya Korona, Western Union, Moneygram, and others.

In terms of the volume of money sent from Kazakhstan abroad, the leaders are: Russia: 21.3 billion tenge or about $47.7 million (share 32.3 percent); Uzbekistan - 18 billion tenge or about $40.3 million (share 27.4 percent); and Türkiye : 12.6 billion tenge or about $28.2 million (share 19.1 percent).

Moreover, the main share of transfers through international systems was carried out in US dollars (share of the total number of transfers: 29.4 percent, share of the total volume of transfers: 53.3 percent) and in Kazakhstani tenge (57.8 percent and 36 percent, respectively).

Meanwhile, the total number of money transfers through international money transfer systems (IMTS) in Kazakhstan amounted to 209,400 transactions worth 67.8 billion tenge (about $152.1 million) in April 2024. Compared to March 2024 (196,200 transactions worth $138 million), there is an increase in the number of transfers by 6.7 percent and in the volume of transactions by 10.2 percent.