Kazakhstan and Qatar discuss directions for future co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a phone talk with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current status and future prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Particular attention was given to the effective implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Qatar in February this year.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Qatari relations and confirmed their mutual aspiration to further enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

President Tokayev noted that he hopes to meet with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

