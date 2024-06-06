Kazakhstan fixing up its power plants thanks to Russian power supplies - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 6. Kazakhstan has repaired power plants thanks to electricity supplies from Russia, said the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliev on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg (Russia), Trend reports.

"Due to the planned supplies of electricity from Russia, it was possible to carry out a large-scale repair campaign of power plants in our country. The current operating procedure of our systems allows for the transit of electrical energy from Russia to Kyrgyzstan," he said.

According to the minister, the energy system of Kazakhstan today faces ambitious tasks to modernize existing and build new energy sources.

"Kazakhstan declares its commitment to the policy of harmonious development with the energy systems of neighboring states. Thus, the Unified Electric Power System of Kazakhstan operates in parallel with the Russian energy system and the Unified Energy System of Central Asia," the minister said.

Satkaliyev noted that a plan is being developed for the commissioning of new capacities in Kazakhstan and the participation of neighboring countries in its implementation.

"Thus, within the framework of the agreements reached with Russia, it is planned to build new thermal power plants in Kokshetau, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Semey. Kazakhstan is also participating in the project for the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan is open to all new strategic initiatives and mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister added.

Meanwhile, electricity production in Kazakhstan amounted to 112.8 billion kWh in 2023. Electricity imports during this period amounted to 3.4 billion kWh, and exports were 1.4 billion kWh.

At the same time, in 2023, the volume of electricity consumption was at the level of 115 billion kWh (in 2022, 112.9 billion kWh).

Today, there are 220 power plants operating in the country, including 144 renewable energy ones, with a total capacity of 2.8 GW. In general, as of January 1, 2024, the total available capacity was 20.4 GW, and the maximum consumption in the current autumn-winter period was 16.6 GW.