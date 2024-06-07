President of South Korea to visit Kazakhstan

Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Korea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on June 11–13, 2024, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's office.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The presidents of the two countries will hold negotiations and take part in the Kazakh-Korean business forum.

Several bilateral papers will be signed during the visit.

Meanwhile, South Korea is one of Kazakhstan's most important trading partners in Asia. Thus, trade turnover between the countries in 2023 exceeded $6 billion. Exports to South Korea during the period amounted to $3.8 billion, and imports from South Korea amounted to $2.2 billion.