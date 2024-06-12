KazMunayGas, Hyundai Engineering agree on oil and gas collaboration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, and South Korea's Hyundai Engineering Company have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on collaboration in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh company, the agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, and Hyundai Engineering President, Hyeon-Sung Hong.

The partnership will involve technology exchange, specialist training, and the transfer of technical knowledge and expertise.

Hyundai Engineering is renowned for its extensive experience as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, offering comprehensive solutions throughout the project lifecycle. Their services include feasibility studies, conceptual design, Front End Engineering Design (FEED), procurement, construction, and commissioning.

Additionally, the company provides top-tier project management, maintenance, operation, technical audits, and facility refurbishment in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fertilizer, and renewable energy sectors.