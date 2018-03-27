Turkey, Kyrgyzstan expand bilateral cooperation - Turkish FM

27 March 2018 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan Mevlut Cavusoglu and Erlan Abdyldaev discussed prospects for expansion of bilateral cooperation during the meeting within the international conference on Afghanistan entitled "Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity," held in Tashkent, the Foreign Minister of Turkey tweeted.

Chavushoglu stressed that Turkey pays special attention to the development of bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, as well as with other Turkic-speaking countries.

The sides also concluded agreements on intensification of interstate political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, through mutual visits of interdepartmental delegations and the regular meetings of the joint Kyrgyz-Turkish commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The international conference on Afghanistan started in Tashkent on March 27.

The list of participants of the conference includes Central Asian foreign ministers, UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Magerini, as well as Deputy Secretary of State of the US for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.

Special representatives of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, special adviser to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, special envoy of the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, NATO delegations, Collective Security Treaty Organization, representatives from France and the United Arab Emirates also participate in the conference.

