Kyrgyzstan gets new trolleybuses from Russia and Belarus

Thirty-seven new trolleybuses from Russia and Belarus were supplied to Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar reported Aug. 9.

The trolleybuses were purchased within the project titled "Development of Public Transport in Bishkek", financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Thus, 15 low-floor trolleybuses produced by Belarus Belkommunmash OJSC and 22 middle-floor trolleybuses produced by Russia’s Trolza Market LLC have been supplied to Bishkek today.

