Kyrgyzstan spends $3.5M to modernize safflower processing plant

15 August 2018 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov visited today the "Atalyk-Ozgon" enterprise, a branch of the "Eldan Atalyk" agro-industrial complex in Uzgen district of Osh region in the framework of a two-day working trip to Osh and Jalal-Abad regions of the country, Kabar agency reported.

The head of state got acquainted with the work of the enterprise, which is engaged in providing local farmers with quality seeds, cultivation of garlic and safflower, as well as their processing, the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Office of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan said in a statement.

The General Director of the enterprise Turat Ukubaev said that 203 farmers of Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts were provided with more than 20 tons of garlic seeds, which were sown on 20 hectares of land.

Also a safflower oil processing plant with a production capacity of 50 tons/day has been built.

Ukubaev noted that safflower grows in arid areas, and does not require much water. This region is very well suited for growing safflower. Local farmers can grow safflower themselves and hand it over for processing to the production units of the enterprise.

The enterprise is also engaged in leasing and servicing of agricultural machinery, sale of agricultural products and laboratory services on determining safety of products. A total of $3.5 million was spent on the modernization of the enterprise.

Zheenbekov, having got acquainted with the work of the enterprise and the plans of its executive staff, noted the great importance of such a processing enterprise in the regions.

“One such enterprise can provide many residents with jobs. One of the most important goals of the state is to increase and support precisely the processing enterprises in the regions,” the president stressed and expressed gratitude to the management and the staff of the enterprise for their work.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US to present GSP program to Kyrgyz businessmen
Kyrgyzstan 14 August 20:23
Eurasian Development Bank to finance new projects in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 August 21:26
Kyrgyzstan gets new trolleybuses from Russia and Belarus
Kyrgyzstan 9 August 14:11
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 9 August 11:37
Uzbekistan jolted by earthquake
Uzbekistan 8 August 09:33
Gas supply in Kyrgyzstan rises to 30%
Kyrgyzstan 6 August 20:58
Latest
Program of state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan revealed
Tajikistan 16:22
Gold price decreases, palladium grows in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:19
Uzbekistan, China to expand co-op in textile industry
Economy news 16:17
Uzbek holding company accounts for over 40% of country’s agricultural output
Economy news 16:01
Caspian littoral states to jointly fight poaching
Society 15:59
US sanctions on Iran may affect Greek oil tankers
Economy news 15:51
Caspian convention to help increase gas export via TAP: expert
Oil&Gas 15:50
Dialogue with “hostile US” not acceptable: Iran’s VP
Politics 15:45
Azerbaijan, China expand co-op in agrarian sector
Economy news 15:32