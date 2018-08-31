Kyrgyzstan eyes to increase tax levies

31 August 2018 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Uzbekistan looks to increase its taxes levies in 2019, by 11 billion soms, compared to 2018, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the draft of the republican budget for 2019 and the forecast for 2020-2021.

In the approved budget of 2018, revenues amounted to 140.9 billion soms, and in 2019 the amount is planned to be 148.8 billion due to an increase in tax levies.

According to the current budget it was planned to collect 106 billion soms, while for the next year the planned figure is 117.3 billion soms.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Alexander Lukashenko hopes for expansion of Belarusian-Kyrgyz co-op
Kyrgyzstan 11:24
Kyrgyzstan bans cattle import from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 30 August 21:56
Turkish President to visit Kyrgyzstan
Turkey 30 August 15:28
Agreement on Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border regime ratified
Kyrgyzstan 29 August 15:42
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increases
Kyrgyzstan 29 August 15:38
Latest
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey down
Tourism 19:11
Tajik National Bank extends licenses of payment systems
Tajikistan 18:47
EU, Britain talk up chances of autumn Brexit deal
Europe 18:17
Earthquake hits Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 18:00
Dates of next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced
Society 17:55
Consortium of IT companies of Azerbaijan to provide investment support to startups
ICT 17:54
Turkish FM talks normalization of relations with Netherlands
Turkey 17:50
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates heads of several countries
Politics 17:32
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank to increase equity - Fitch
Economy news 17:21