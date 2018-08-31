Kyrgyzstan eyes to increase tax levies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Uzbekistan looks to increase its taxes levies in 2019, by 11 billion soms, compared to 2018, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the draft of the republican budget for 2019 and the forecast for 2020-2021.

In the approved budget of 2018, revenues amounted to 140.9 billion soms, and in 2019 the amount is planned to be 148.8 billion due to an increase in tax levies.

According to the current budget it was planned to collect 106 billion soms, while for the next year the planned figure is 117.3 billion soms.

