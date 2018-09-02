Kyrgyz, Kazakh servicemen hold joint exercises

2 September 2018 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

The Anyrakay-2018 tactical and special exercises with the participation of more than 300 servicemen of the special forces of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were held in the territory of the Otar military base in the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 23-29, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar national news agency reported citing the press-service of the country's Land Forces.

Besides the army and military transport aviation, the Kazakh unmanned aviation vehicles and artillery brigades were also used.

The exercises were held to develop international military cooperation and strengthen military brotherhood between the armed forces of the two countries, develop methodology for joint planning of special operations in crisis situations, improve coherence of management bodies, as well as activity of special forces at night during raids and ambushes.

Commander of the Land Troops of Kyrgyzstan Colonel Nurlan Kiresheev attended the final stage of training exercises.

At the end of the training exercises, the servicemen who excelled during training were awarded with medals and certificates.

