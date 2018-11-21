Prospects for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Latvia discussed in Riga

21 November 2018 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

From November 16 to 19, 2018, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Latvia, visited Riga to hold bilateral meetings and participate in official events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Latvia, kabar.kg reports.

During the visit, bilateral meetings were held with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Janis Mazakes, Director of the First Department for Bilateral Relations of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia Dainis Garanchs and Prosecutor General of Latvia Eric Kalnmeyers. Also within the framework of the above events, protocol talks were held with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Arvils Asharedens and Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgard Rinkevics and other top leaders of Latvia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues - the current state and prospects for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Latvia in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The sides noted the importance in enhancing and deepening bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Latvia, as well as strengthening in the framework of the EU-CA interaction.

The sides stressed the necessity of developing a bilateral political dialogue by organizing reciprocal visits at the highest and high levels, expressing hope for further intensification of the whole complex of relations between the countries, including in the direction of enhancing trade and economic relations and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

In general, the sides expressed mutual interest in further increasing the dynamics of the Kyrgyz-Latvian interaction in all areas of interest.

