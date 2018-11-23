Kyrgyzstan punishes distribution of provocative materials on social media

23 November 2018 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Citizens who spread false information on social media will be identified and punished, said Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday, kabar.kg reports.

Recently there has been an increase in the dissemination of audio messages and video clips of provocative material on WhatsApp and other social networks, according to the ministry's press service.

"Information with such horror stories has been on the Internet for several years," it said, adding that the ministry is working to identify distributors of such materials.

