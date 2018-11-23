Kyrgyz Parliament approves air traffic agreement with Qatar

23 November 2018 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh approved the draft law “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the State of Qatar on air traffic, kabar.kg reports referring to the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

The document, signed on Jan. 21, 2018 in the city of Doha, will contribute to the opening of direct flights between Bishkek and Doha.

The purpose of this document is to develop bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar,.

The document contains interests in expanding the geography of flights and possible economic benefits from transit traffic.

