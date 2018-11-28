Kyrgyzstan and Belarus interested in expanding cooperation in light industry

Chairman of the Bellegprom concern Nikolai Efimchik met with a delegation from Kyrgyzstan led by President of the Legprom Association Saparbek Asanov, kabar.kg reports.

At the meeting, the Kyrgyz side was also represented by President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev, First Deputy Governor of Talas oblast of Kyrgyzstan Kanymet Osmonbekov.

During the meeting, the development of interaction in the field of light industry was discussed. The sides expressed interest in expanding mutual cooperation.

