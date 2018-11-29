Creation of electronic system of protected natural areas discussed in Kyrgyzstan

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry initiated a discussion on interaction of concerned parties in the field of conservation of ecosystems and biological diversity, including development of an electronic system of specially protected natural areas and formation of indicators of the state of biodiversity, kabar.kg reports according to the press service of the SAEPF.

Availability of information systems is an important step in providing sufficient data, indicators and analytical reports for the development and implementation of national environmental strategies and action plans and other decision-making processes.

Currently, the SAEPF, together with the National Statistical Committee, is developing the Kerege environmental information management and monitoring system with the support of the UNDP-GEF project.

In addition, the Kyrgyz Forest Cooperative under the SAEPF is working on digitization of data, including on specially protected natural areas by 42 criteria.

Specially protected natural areas database is intended for local residents living near specially protected natural areas, as well as for government agencies responsible for making decisions related to the conservation of ecosystems and biodiversity.

The development of an electronic information system is carried out as part of the preparation of information for the Tunduk system of inter-agency electronic interaction.

The goal of the Tunduk system is to provide electronic interaction between government bodies, local governments, government agencies and enterprises, as well as legal entities and individuals in the provision of state and municipal services in electronic format.

For the timely implementation of the Tunduk system of interdepartmental electronic interaction at the SAEPF, a working group has been approved according to the order of Director Abdykalyk Rustamov, which carries out active preparatory and organizational work.

Representatives of the SAEPF, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Institute of Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, UNDP, as well as experts and employees of organizations dealing with biodiversity issues participated in the discussion.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news