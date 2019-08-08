Kyrgyz Border Service strengthens security measures amidst current situation in country

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The Kyrgyzstan State Border Guard Service has taken additional security measures in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the country, where clashes between law enforcement officers and supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev took place on Aug. 7, the head of the PR department of the Kyrgyz State Border Service Gulmira Borubaeva told TASS, Trend reports.

"State border protection is carried out as usual. We have increased our own security measures," she said.

She noted that the passage of citizens and vehicles across the country's borders is carried out normally.

