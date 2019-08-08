Interior official for Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy Region in extremely critical medical condition

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The Head of the Main Office of the Interior for the Chuy Region of Kyrgyzstan Samat Kurmankulov underwent a second operation, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Kurmankulov was injured during a clash between security officers and supporters of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev during an attempt to detain the former head of state in his house located in the village of Koy-Tash in Kyrgyzstan’s Chuy Region.

Kurmankulov’s condition is assessed as extremely critical.

As TASS was informed by the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, the doctors finished conducting the second operation on Kurmankulov. He is now in intensive care, in a coma.

