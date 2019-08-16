Kyrgyz former PM hospitalized

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Kyrgyz former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who is accused of corruption and is serving the sentence in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, has been hospitalized, spokesman for committee Rakhat Sulaymanov said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Isakov was taken to the hospital due to the deterioration of his health condition," Sulaymanov added.

“The council of doctors was held at the State Committee for National Security. The doctors saw the need to transfer Isakov from the pre-trial detention center to a specialized medical institution. The doctors diagnosed him with vertebral artery syndrome,” he noted.

Isakov was detained in June 2018. He is suspected of involvement in corruption during the modernization of the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant by one of the Chinese companies.

The investigation into the case of the former head of the Kyrgyz government is underway up till now.

Isakov was appointed prime minister in August 2017 and served at this position for about eight months. According to the decision of the country's parliament, he was dismissed due to numerous shortcomings in his activity "without preserving the status of the former prime minister".

