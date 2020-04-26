17 new COVID-19 vases reported in Kyrgyzstan

As of April 26 morning, 17 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, bringing the total number to 682, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country’s Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev told Sunday that that 5 medical workers have been infected past day. The total number of contracted medical workers is 180.

There are 13 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals in serious condition, 6 of them are in intensive care, he added.

He also noted that 25 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day.

“Their repeated analyzes showed negative results. In total, 370 citizens were recovered from COVID-19 in the country,” he said.

Usenbaev said that currently 304 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the country.

8 patients have passed away.