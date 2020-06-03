Kyrgyzstan reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1871, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Deputy Health Minister of the country Nurbolot Usenbaev told a daily briefing that 2377 tests for the virus were held in the past 24 hours, as a result 26 new cases were registered.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 15 are imported cases and the rest are contacts of the confirmed cases, he said.

Usenbaev noted that three patients have died last night with confirmed coronavirus infection COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 20. One of them was a medical worker, he added.

Currently, there have been 586 patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals in the country, 3 are in intensive care.

Usenbaev also noted that 46 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day after receiving treatment, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered to 1265.

A total of 2380 people in the country who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation, and another 7713 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.