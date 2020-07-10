Kyrgyzstan’s 2020 budget provides KGS 6.6M for health sector

Kyrgyzstan’s republican budget for 2019 allocated KGS 3.6 billion for the health sector, while the 2020 budget of the republic provides KGS 6.6 billion for health (with transfers to the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic – KGS 18.1 billion), the press service of the Kyrgyz Government reported Thursday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the economic situation in the country and made significant adjustments in the lives of ordinary citizens of the republic, but also had negative impact the work of all state bodies of Kyrgyzstan, the collection of tax and customs payments, from which the republican budget is formed.

Despite the current situation in the country, this year KGS 243.3 million has been allocated from the republican budget alone for payment of established compensations and additional payments to medical workers, involved in measures to combat coronavirus infection.

Besides, activities have been financed to purchase of ventilators, mobile oxygen concentrates, personal protective equipment, necessary medicines and hygiene products.

In general, the financing of activities related to COVID-19 is carried out in a timely manner and to the required extent.