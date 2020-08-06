Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss resumption of air service
Kyrgyzstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliyev held Thursday meeting with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nikolay Udovichenko, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports via Kabar.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, international agenda and measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, including the resumption of regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
