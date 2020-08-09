Kyrgyzstan's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surpasses 31,820
In Kyrgyzstan, 517 people have recovered from COVID-19 coronavirus infection and community - acquired pneumonia in the past day, the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said Sunday, Trend reports via Kabar.
Thus, nationwide recoveries from novel coronavirus have climbed to 31,822 in Kyrgyzstan.
The republic registered 332 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally of infections in the country to 39,919.
Meanwhile, 8 people have died in the past day, raising the death toll to 1,468.
