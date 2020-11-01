Another 426 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

As of Nov. 1, Kyrgyzstan reported that 426 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, number of nationwide recoveries has climbed to 50, 429.

Kyrgyzstan added on Sunday 565 new COVID-19 cases. The tally of infections in the country rose to 59,443.

Kyrgyzstan's death toll has reached 1,150 after five more virus-related were registered in the past day.

Currently, 3,386 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 99 of them are in critical condition. In addition another 3,905 patients are receiving treatment at home.

1654 PCR tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, in total 422,250.