Acting president of Kyrgyzstan to step down until Nov. 14 to run in presidential elections

"I will step down as acting president until Nov. 14 to participate in the early presidential elections," Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov told in an interview with Region TV, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Zhaparov said that he has the right to participate in the upcoming elections if he resigns before the end of the registration of candidates.

The early presidential elections will be held on Jan. 10, 2021.

As of Nov. 4, 2020, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan received 7 applications from citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic on self-nomination as candidates for the post of president - Adakhan Madumarov, Arstanbek Abdyldaev, Kuban Choroev, Nazarbek Nyshanov, Bektur Asanov, Bakyt Baketayev and Kanat Isayev.