Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases surpass 62,300

Kyrgyzstan's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 62, 304 on Saturday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the latest report from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, another 556 Kyrgyzstanis have contracted coronavirus in the past day.

Number of nationwide recoveries from novel coronavirus has climbed to 53, 406 after 551 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered.

Among the new cases identified 5 are medical workers. A total of 3,640 medics have infected with COVID-19, and 3,410 of them have cured.

The HQ on COVID-19 said that 2 virus-related deaths were recorded throughout Kyrgyzstan, both of them are registered in Osh Oblast of the republic.

COVID-19 coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 1,172 Kyrgyz citizens so far.

Currently, 3,445 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals of the country, and 3,645 - at home.