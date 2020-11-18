Germany hands over to Kyrgyzstan medical equipment for treating COVID-19 patients

A handing over ceremony of Germany’s assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the form of 30 devices of air-oxygen mixers, medical accessories and consumables for treatment of patients with COVID-19 was held on Nov. 18, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the ceremony was attended by Deputy Health Minister of the republic Bakyt Dzhangaziyev and Head of the Development Cooperation Department of the German Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Torge Matthiesen.

The assistance, provided with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation, is another contribution of the German side to support the Kyrgyz Republic in combating coronavirus pandemic and intended for use in the treatment of coronavirus patients in the country.

Earlier, the German Government provided assistance to the republic to fight against the pandemic, which was implemented through the German Agency for International Cooperation and the World Health Organization.

This summer, the German side expressed its consent to early opening of the emergency department of Dzhalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital to be used in treating COVID-19 patients, whose construction was funded by the Government of Germany.

German doctors and experts are also expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan to exchange experiences and provide diagnostic support in Kyrgyz laboratories, which will be another important contribution from Germany to the COVID-19 counteracting in Kyrgyzstan.