World Bank ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Acting Prime Minister, First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov met with World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Naveed Naqvi, the press service of the Kyrgyz government reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

“The World Bank is our strategic partner providing significant support to the Kyrgyz Republic in all key areas of development. It is gratifying to see the support of partners in the person of the World Bank in the implementation of projects aimed at combating the consequences of the crisis. It is very important for us to support development partners in implementing measures to combat coronavirus infection. I am confident that by joint efforts we will be able to implement anti-crisis measures to stabilize the economy and minimize economic risks for the country,” said Artem Novikov.

In turn, World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Naveed Naqvi noted that the financial institution is ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan on the implementation of joint projects.

“Today, 24 projects are being implemented in the republic for a total amount of about 750 million US dollars. At the moment, only 10% of this amount is involved. Therefore, we have a substantial amount at our disposal to implement the outlined plans for cooperation. The World Bank Group is ready to provide financial assistance in the future,” he said.

Since 1992, agreements have been signed between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank for a total amount of more than 2 billion 159.6 million US dollars, of which 1 billion 332 million US dollars are loans and 827.6 million grants.