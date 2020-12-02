683 COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren registered in Kyrgyzstan in 3 months

Over the past three months, 683 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan among schoolchildren from 7 to 17 years old, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to data of the headquarters, 320 cases of COVID-19 were registered in November, of which 143 in Bishkek city, 32 in Batken Oblast, 4 in Osh city, 9 in Osh region Oblast, 31 in Jalal-Abad Oblast, in Talas Oblast - 8, in Issyk-Kul Oblast - 39, in Chui Oblast - 54.

48 cases were registered in the republic in September, and 315 in October, the report said.

The most of the diseases are registered in Bishkek, in October there were 83 cases, and in November 143. The Chui and Issyk-Kul Oblasts are the next in number, the least in Naryn.