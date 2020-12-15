Kyrgyzstan signs retirement agreement with Turkey

Kyrgyzstan has signed a retirement agreement with Turkey, Deputy Chairwoman of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulnur Dzhumatayeva said during a briefing, Trend reports citing Kabar.

She noted this is the first full-fledged agreement of Kyrgyzstan with another country on social security.

“The agreement has come into force since Nov. 1. Now citizens of Kyrgyzstan have the same rights to social security as Turkish citizens themselves. This includes the payment of pensions. If a citizen of Kyrgyzstan will work legally in Turkey and make contributions, the Turkish side will pay pension to him upon arrival to the homeland. Turkish citizens in Kyrgyzstan will have similar rights, too," she said.

The deputy head of the Kyrgyz Social Fund noted Kyrgyzstan also has agreement with South Korea in terms of pension payments. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can receive their pension savings through the Social Fund.

In addition, Dzhumatayeva informed that all EAEU countries (Eurasian Economic Union), except Kazakhstan, have ratified the agreement on pension payments.

"As soon as Belarus ratifies it, the agreement will come into force. Afterwards, Kyrgyzstanis working legally in EAEU countries will be able to receive pensions even after they return home," she said.

The Social Fund is working on similar agreements with Lithuania, Poland and Italy.