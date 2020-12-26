Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions

Russia will allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20 million, the press service of the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

It is specified that the Russian Government will allocate USD 20 million for gratis to cover the financial gap in Kyrgyzstan's budget in terms of payments of salaries to public sector workers, pensions and benefits to low-income families, as well as financing of the healthcare system.

"The draft agreement has been approved by the Kyrgyz side and will be signed in the near future," the statement said.