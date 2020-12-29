External debt of Kyrgyzstan exceeds 60% of GDP

The external debt of Kyrgyzstan exceeded 60% of GDP, Deputy Finance Minister Ulukbek Karmyshakov told at a press conference in Bishkek, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that the Ministry of Finance really plans to amend the budget code.

“There is no exact part in the budget code on this matter. Therefore, we sent to parliament a draft law on amendments to the budget code to increase the debt threshold to 70%. This is a normal practice for countries, the state borrows from international institutions. Borrowing from international donors, we must develop infrastructure and budget-forming enterprises. Unfortunately, in our country these debts are directed to infrastructure projects, such as a thermal power station, the North-South highway, and the Datka-Kemin power transmission line. They do not directly generate income, but multiplicatively they pay off,” Karmyshakov said.