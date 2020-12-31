Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting on socio-political situation in country

Acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov held on Thursday a meeting with heads of law enforcement and security agencies on ensuring public order and security of citizens during the New Year holidays, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting it was noted that since Dec. 30 this year, law enforcement agencies will switch to a reinforced regime of service, including enhanced protection of important strategic facilities and the state border.

The acting PM stressed the need to intensify control over the places of mass festivities before the New Year and to intensify explanatory work on fire safety rules and the use of pyrotechnics.

"Special attention should be paid to the prevention of abuse of power by law enforcement officials during the service. They must be extremely polite and courteous, as well as not to succumb to various provocations," said Artem Novikov.

The law enforcement agencies were given instructions to perform their tasks.